The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

📌🔜 Reminder: The Symposium
Today: Can we escape the escalation trap in Iran?
  Claire Berlinski
Is this war making things better or worse?
Here's a simple three-part test.
  Claire Berlinski
The War with Iran: Can we Escape the Escalation Trap?
We’re already in an escalation trap in Iran. It will be hard to get out of it. Here’s how it formed, and what paths remain from here.
Published on The Liminal Lens  
Notes on the News
Our Long National Humiliation Continues Edition
  Claire Berlinski
Maximum Pressure, Minimum Strategy. What Is the Iran War For?
Iran is losing the military war and winning the economic one. The Gulf is absorbing the consequences. And Washington cannot explain what comes next.
Published on The Ideology Machine  
The Believers
The Islamic Republic, Khomeinism, and the End of History
  Claire Berlinski
The Missiles to Diego Garcia Subtext
...Aegis Ashore were not USAID projects from the Obama admin...
Published on CDR Salamander  
Punch Drunk
The lies! The dumbness!
16:10
Operation Roaring Lion Day 25: The Away Game Trump Chose to Play
Also, drama in Israel’s defense establishment, my CNN appearance, and more.
Published on It's Noon In Israel  
Europe, NATO, and the Strait of Hormuz
A conversation with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, CDR Salamander, and Shawn Howard, plus our usual distinguished guests.
  Claire Berlinski
1:56:35
"Gooning Towards the Führer" as policy coordination
The Trumpist administrative style
Published on Programmable Mutter  
The Ukrainian Drone War/Poetry From The Archive
The Ukrainians have gone on the counter attack..... My poetry criticism from my archives
Published on The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon  
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