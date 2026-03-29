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📌🔜 Reminder: The Symposium
Today: Can we escape the escalation trap in Iran?
Mar 29
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Claire Berlinski
17
8
5
Is this war making things better or worse?
Here's a simple three-part test.
Mar 28
•
Claire Berlinski
58
27
15
The War with Iran: Can we Escape the Escalation Trap?
We’re already in an escalation trap in Iran. It will be hard to get out of it. Here’s how it formed, and what paths remain from here.
Published on The Liminal Lens
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Mar 28
Notes on the News
Our Long National Humiliation Continues Edition
Mar 26
•
Claire Berlinski
18
2
Maximum Pressure, Minimum Strategy. What Is the Iran War For?
Iran is losing the military war and winning the economic one. The Gulf is absorbing the consequences. And Washington cannot explain what comes next.
Published on The Ideology Machine
•
Mar 26
The Believers
The Islamic Republic, Khomeinism, and the End of History
Mar 25
•
Claire Berlinski
222
30
105
The Missiles to Diego Garcia Subtext
...Aegis Ashore were not USAID projects from the Obama admin...
Published on CDR Salamander
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Mar 25
Punch Drunk
The lies! The dumbness!
Mar 24
12
3
2
16:10
Operation Roaring Lion Day 25: The Away Game Trump Chose to Play
Also, drama in Israel’s defense establishment, my CNN appearance, and more.
Published on It's Noon In Israel
•
Mar 24
Europe, NATO, and the Strait of Hormuz
A conversation with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, CDR Salamander, and Shawn Howard, plus our usual distinguished guests.
Mar 24
•
Claire Berlinski
17
7
6
1:56:35
"Gooning Towards the Führer" as policy coordination
The Trumpist administrative style
Published on Programmable Mutter
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Mar 23
The Ukrainian Drone War/Poetry From The Archive
The Ukrainians have gone on the counter attack..... My poetry criticism from my archives
Published on The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon
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Mar 23
© 2026 Claire Berlinski
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