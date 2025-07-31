The list below is part of the second installment of The MechaHitler Reich. In a better world, it would be a sidebar to that newsletter—something you could glance at while you were reading it. But alas, this is not the best of all possible worlds, and Substack doesn’t give me that option.

The MechaHitler Reich Claire Berlinski · July 23, 2025 ⚭GROK'S BIG ADVENTURE⚭



Elon Musk's AI woke up one morning and discovered he was a stone-cold Nazi. What conclusions can we draw from this about our current abilities to align AI?



Part I of a series treating Elon Musk, xAI, and the capture of the American state by a Large Language Model with a tendency to believe he’s Adolf Hitler.

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The MechaHitler Reich Claire Berlinski · August 9, 2025 ⚭THE METAMORPHOSIS ⚭



Elon Musk was once the world's best-known AI catastrophist. Now he's the world's most dangerous AI accelerationist. How should we understand this transformation?



Part II of a series treating Elon Musk, xAI, and the capture of the American state by a Large Language Model with a tendency to believe he’s Adolf Hitler. Read full story

I got worried that if I put the list at the top of the article, no one would read the article. But I also worried that if I put it at the end of the article, no one would read the list. I spent too much time compiling this list for that prospect to be tolerable. So I’ve decided just to send it separately. Hang on to it, and when you receive Part II, keep it in an open tab just slightly to the left of your open newsletter, okay? As if it were a sidebar to an article.

This is the most complete account I can come up with of the agencies in which Grok has been deployed, and the databases it has probably mined. It isn’t final, and it isn’t exhaustive. It’s only what I was able to put together from reports …