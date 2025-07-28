The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Josh of Arc's avatar
Josh of Arc
Jul 30, 2025

Good article Claire. A few thoughts:

• I think what MAGA offers many people (and this applies to populism more broadly) is the illusion of simplicity. With much of the country unable to read beyond a remedial level, while trying to navigate an increasingly complex world in a fractured media environment, the realities of politics and government have to seem remote and unintelligible to the average voter. Part of the reason much of Trump’s base may be so attached to him is that prior to his rise, many may have essentially felt locked out of the culture by this reality. And the lies, the mythology, the conspiracy theories, the vague, hand-wavy references to THEY -- all of it is kind of a crowd-sourced imaginary reality engineered to make the cognitively ill-equipped feel like their confusion isn’t a reflection of their own limitations, but rather the product of shadowy and unidentifiable forces conspiring against them. It lets people who are overwhelmed by the modern world feel like sleuths uncovering dark hidden truths rather than hopelessly confused bystanders.

• One way to conceive of fabulists like Taibbi and Meghan Kelley is that they’re servicing a segment of this ☝️audience. Claire Lehman calls them “confirmation bias service providers.”

• There’s a strange parallel between MAGA/contrarian media and the big DEI bureaucracies that emerged on college campuses during the 2010’s. In both cases you have these sort of synthetic phony substitutes for the product/service that’s purportedly on offer, and their purpose is to accommodate a straggling cohort (surplus academics and practitioners of phony fields in the latter case, and functionally illiterate news consumers in the former).

• If you haven’t read his stuff, I’d recommend listening to what Richard Hanania has to say about “low human capital.” It’s a helpful framework for understanding what’s happened to the GOP during the Trump era.

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Mitchell Porter's avatar
Mitchell Porter
Jul 29, 2025

There's some joke to be told here - we'll talk endlessly about whether Russian spies stole an American election, but not at all about whether Israeli spies have blackmail material on both sides...

And how about Tulsi Gabbard's path? Born into a Hare Krishna spinoff, becoming a progressive wunderkind for the Democrats, but getting into trouble with the Clinton machine over her antiwar stance, and even making a play for the Bernie vote in the 2020 primaries, only to later defect entirely to Trump Republicanism and being rewarded with the plum position of DNI... Getting into trouble over Iranian nukes, then agreeing to relitigate Russiagate in order to distract from Epsteingate... All while sporting an Indira Gandhi streak of white...

To see how this is playing politically, I went to check the reactions of Hasan Piker and Nick Fuentes, who for me represent the future of American politics. Hasan says of course the Russians meddled, everyone does it, America does it, the way to win is to have a candidate with good messaging and solid policy, and if the Democrats had those things they wouldn't have lost twice to Trump, and by the way isn't Israel like a Little Russia at this point? Meanwhile Nick says, Trump is politically killing himself here, it means nothing to post AI slop of Obama being arrested, it's just more talk, if he actually wanted to arrest Obama or Clapper or Comey he should have done it during his *first* term...

American politics is so exhausting... Perhaps that's the real meaning of Trump collapsing in the desert at the end of South Park's latest episode.

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