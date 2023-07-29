—You began ill, because you began by despising everything that belonged to you.

I had a suspicion that yesterday’s newsletter would result in a bitter discussion of Donald Trump. I don’t see the point in devoting a whole lot more time to him here. Are there not enough media outlets that discuss his every twitch? But two comments struck me as requiring a response. The first, from Steve Fleischer, was to the effect that yes, Trump is every bit as bad as I say, but fortunately too incompetent to do any harm.

The second came from our reader WigWag, who commended to my attention an essay by Alana Newhouse, published a year ago in Tablet, titled Brokenism. He argues that it explains “the vitriolic period we are in now to a tee.”

Newhouse’s thesis about American politics is that the old left-right debate is no longer relevant; instead, the fundamental debate is between those who believe there is “something fundamentally broken in America, and that it’s an…