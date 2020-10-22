Yesterday, on Twitter, I wrote:

So, swing voters (if you really exist?) come to me and let me help you make up your mind. Tell me why, at this late stage, you’re still unsure for whom to vote.

I received several very sincere questions via DM. To save space, I’m going to combine them and commingle them with other letters I’ve received in the past weeks, creating a single interlocutor—not a straw man, note, nor a figment of my imagination. Every word is verbatim that of a real interlocutor, save where I’ve made his argument stronger, not weaker.