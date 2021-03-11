From Claire—We received excellent letters last week. Thank you for them! We greatly enjoy hearing from you, even when you’re crabby.

We really enjoyed the Ask us Anything. Didn’t you? We’ll do that again, soon.

The deadline for submitting questions was over when we received the two questions at the bottom, both from Adam Garfinkle. A good thing, too, because they’re hard. So hard that we don’t know the answers. So we thought we’d ask you.

If you know, would you like to write for us? Send us your response in a Word document, single spaced, left justified, Times New Roman, 12 pt. We’ll publish the best one we receive.