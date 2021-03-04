By Robert Zubrin

As President Biden pushes to liberalize America’s immigration laws, Republicans are predictably mobilizing to stop him. This is a mistake.

Anti-immigration is anti-free enterprise. It is counter to Jewish and Christian moral traditions. It is directly opposed to the founding proposition of the Declaration of Independence, and contrary to the tradition that built America. Anti-immigration is clearly not a conservative position. What then is it?

Friedrich Hayek’s classic analysis of collectivism, The Road to Serfdom, correctly diagnoses anti-immigration as a policy orientation. Hitler’s insight, in Hayek’s view, was to see there was no contradiction between socialism and nationalism. To the contrary, Hitler—like Stalin and subsequent left-wing tyrants—grasped that tribalism must be invoked to mobilize passion for a collectivist agenda, and thus formulated national socialism. This was to be a uniquely effective and lethal form of socialism, for it was based on blood insti…