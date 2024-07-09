When I published the article I sent to you on Sunday night, I wasn’t happy with it yet. I thought it needed another few rounds of revision. But I was in a rush, because if it didn’t go out before the French election results were announced, I’d have to change the whole tense structure. So I sent it out, but immediately afterward, I spotted half a dozen typos, regretted my haste, and castigated myself. Obviously, I should have taken another day and changed the whole tense structure.

The next morning, though, this email from my father was in my In Box:

Claire – An absolute drop-dead masterpiece of informed political prose. I hope that it is read everywhere. It is a classic. Love, Pop

I was so surprised. That one?

He’s an excellent judge of what’s good, though, so I’m going to take his word for it. You may not have realized it, but that was a masterpiece.

This made me regret having put it behind a paywall, though. It’s always a dilemma: If you don’t put the best stuff behind the paywall, why …