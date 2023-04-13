Welcome, new readers! I gather that you, too, have had it with Elon Musk. We’ve little news to report on that front, but we’re delighted that we have your interest.

Today you’re receiving Global Eyes, our premium news survey. It’s for paying subscribers, but we’ve taken the paywall off today so that you can see how useful it is. Global Eyes features highlights from newspapers, think tanks, NGOs, and intelligence agencies from every continent. Our goal is to present you with a comprehensive portrait of the state of the world—and particularly, to illuminate important stories and trends that receive too little coverage in the Anglophone media. (By the way, if you haven’t read it already, our About page explains why these stories tend to get so little exposure.)

Because it’s a big world, Global Eyes tends to be a long newsletter. Some of our readers say this is precisely why they subscribe. Others don’t. To make everyone happy, we indicate with an asterisk the sto…