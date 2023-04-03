The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Case for Nukes
0:00
-54:30

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The Case for Nukes

Robert Zubrin joins the Cosmopolicast to discuss his new book, published today.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Apr 03, 2023
∙ Paid

Cosmopolitan Globalist favorite Robert Zubrin has just published a new book: The Case for Nukes: How We Can Beat Global Warming and Create a Free, Open, and Magnificent Future. I read it when it was still in galleys and thought it was the best and clearest exposition of the case for nuclear power that I’ve read. So I invited him on the podcast to tell us about it.

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