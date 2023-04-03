Cosmopolitan Globalist favorite Robert Zubrin has just published a new book: The Case for Nukes: How We Can Beat Global Warming and Create a Free, Open, and Magnificent Future. I read it when it was still in galleys and thought it was the best and clearest exposition of the case for nuclear power that I’ve read. So I invited him on the podcast to tell us about it.
The Case for Nukes
Robert Zubrin joins the Cosmopolicast to discuss his new book, published today.
Apr 03, 2023
∙ Paid
The Cosmopolicast
Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more.Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more.
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