A RAUKUS in the Pacific
France and Australia are both right and wrong in this quarrel, while the US's behavior just seems strange.
By Robin Häggblom, Helsinki
Sending shockwaves around the Pacific Ocean, Canberra and Washington D.C. have announced that Australia will become the third-largest operator of nuclear-powered attack submarines. France, jilted and infuriated, has recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States in protest. But let’s start from the beginning.
Australia is surrounded by a lot of water, and the distances to other countries are long. Most countries in that situation rely on nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) for the simple reason that they offer more endurance and speed. But Australia sports no nuclear infrastructure to speak of (other than a single research reactor and remnants of old UK weapons tests), so until now they’ve not seen nuclear power as an option.
Australia’s Collins-class submarines are mainly famous for being the largest submarines ever designed in Sweden and for suffering significant teething troubles due to being the largest submarines ever designed in Sweden; the…