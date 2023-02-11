Why can't we learn?
Turkey's earthquake, the bird flu, and learning from experience
—Gegen die Dummheit kämpfen die Götter selbst vergebens.
The highly pathogenic H5N1 variant of the bird flu is spreading to other mammals. There was a human outbreak in Southern China in 1996-97. The fatality rate, in humans, exceeded 50 percent.
But once again, we’re seeing headlines urging us not to panic:
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Transmission between minks has called attention to the potential risks to humans, though experts say not to panic
We’re still living through one major pandemic. We know a great deal, now, about the way the public reacts to pandemics. So why do these experts continue to believe that panic about a deadly pathogen is something they should strive to prevent? The overwhelming evidence of the past several years is that to the contrary, the deadly risk …