Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Gegen die Dummheit kämpfen die Götter selbst vergebens.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 variant of the bird flu is spreading to other mammals. There was a human outbreak in Southern China in 1996-97. The fatality rate, in humans, exceeded 50 percent.

But once again, we’re seeing headlines urging us not to panic:

We’re still living through one major pandemic. We know a great deal, now, about the way the public reacts to pandemics. So why do these experts continue to believe that panic about a deadly pathogen is something they should strive to prevent? The overwhelming evidence of the past several years is that to the contrary, the deadly risk …