The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Where's the Defense Minister?
0:00
-12:46

Where's the Defense Minister?

Prime Minister Oxley requires a briefing
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Apr 04, 2024

Prime Minister Oxley runs through the options for dissuading Iran from targeting dissidents on British soil. Secretary of State Berlinski is worried no one has an Iran policy. The PM realizes he’ll need to lead the Free World in devising a comprehensive plan to deal with Iran’s nuclear program, which will require him to call upon Defense Minister Oxley for a briefing. (The DefMin was in an urgent meeting today but will brief us tomorrow.)

Show notes:

  • Iran is winning the war. Right now things look good for Israel. But the Islamic Republic is playing the long game. And its advantages, alas, are many.

  • Iran executes 853 people in eight-year high amid relentless repression and renewed “war on drugs.”

  • The EU compromise machine is breaking—and everyone’s blaming Germany. Berlin’s domestic spats are gumming up the EU’s delicate policymaking process.

  • How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could doom Joe Biden

    The uprising in Iran

    Claire Berlinski
    ·
    October 11, 2022
    The uprising in Iran

    I was looking today for good articles explaining exactly what’s happening in Iran, and growing increasingly frustrated because I couldn’t find any—even though it’s obvious that what’s happening is massively significant. So I asked Shay Khatiri to come on the Cosmopolicast to help me make sense of what’s happening there.

    Read full story

    A dispatch from Tbilisi

    Joxley
    ·
    September 29, 2023
    A dispatch from Tbilisi

    John Oxley, Tbilisi The dogs are the first thing you notice in Tbilisi’s Sololaki district. Stray Caucasian Shepherds, tagged to show they have been neutered and vaccinated, wander among the crumbling Italianate courtyards of the nineteenth-century bohemian homes, begging for scraps among the wine bars and restaurants that cater to the city’s cool crowd.

    Read full story

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