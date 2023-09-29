All photos by John Oxley

John Oxley, Tbilisi

The dogs are the first thing you notice in Tbilisi’s Sololaki district. Stray Caucasian Shepherds, tagged to show they have been neutered and vaccinated, wander among the crumbling Italianate courtyards of the nineteenth-century bohemian homes, begging for scraps among the wine bars and restaurants that cater to the city’s cool crowd.

The second thing you register is the graffiti. Almost every wall is marked with a symbol of resistance to Russia. There are Ukrainian tridents. There are collages of EU, Ukrainian, and Georgian flags. Or simply, “Fuck Ruzzia” in big red letters. These messages are aimed at Georgia’s government, but also the hundred thousand or more Russians who have fled sanctions and mobilization to come to the city.

The capital’s hippest bars have taken to displaying manifestos on their doors: Russians who wish to enter must accept responsibility for Russia’s aggression in both Georgia and Ukraine.

Russians receive a warm welcome in Tbilisi’s bars.

Soviet efforts to suppress the Georgian language are remembered bitterly here: Staff tell them curtly that only Georgian and English are spoken and orders won’t be taken in Russian. Businesses display EU flags in their windows to signify that they don’t approve of the pragmatic courtship of China and Russia: They aspire to democracy and freedom.

If at first Georgians are hesitant to talk about politics with a stranger, after a few glasses of deep red wine and chacha—the grape-pomace brandy for which Georgia is famous—the stories begin to flow, and they reveal the depth of the antipathy toward Russia. The memories of the 2008 invasion remain vivid. Georgians fear more border incursions, or another outright invasion. They are all too aware of the crimes Russia has perpetrated in Ukraine. (Nor do they hesitate to tell visiting Russians that they’re aware of them.) Some rail at the “arrogance” of the Russian émigrés who treat Georgia as if it were an imperial outpost, displaying no contrition for the historic and recent humiliations Russia has imposed on Georgia.

There is a pervasive awareness here of Georgia’s precarious position. Like Ukraine, some 20 percent of it is territory is occupied by Russia. Unlike Ukraine, Georgia has no plan to oust Putin’s troops, nor support in doing so. Instead, the government is attempting to navigate a narrow path between Russia and the other world powers. It is a dangerous exercise.

For almost all of recorded history, Georgia has sought to balance its interests against those of more powerful nations, which is why one of the better English-language histories is titled Edge of Empires. Bound by the Black Sea and the Caucasus mountains, tucked between Russia and Turkey, and close enough to Iran to have been repeatedly annexed by the Persian Empire, the name of the country may as well be “Buffer State.” That is indeed what it has largely been for millennia.

Georgia emerged at the edge of antiquity. On the east coast of the Black Sea in what is now western Georgia lay Colchis, a Greek settlement known for its riches. Home to Media and the Golden Fleece, it was said to be the destination of the Argonauts. Pompey mounted incursions into eastern Georgia but failed permanently to conquer it. He instead exacted tribute, setting a precedent that would endure. Georgians have long dealt this way with the various invaders who have pitched up at their borders.

Traveling through Georgia, you see why. It is rugged, fringed with mountains on almost every land border. To the north, the Caucasus stretch up towards Elbrus, the tallest mountain in Europe, just inside Russia. Yellow stone churches perch on cliff tops alongside slender, six- or seven-story defense towers, unique to the region. Between them, in verdant valleys and planes, rows of vines grow around squat wineries with wooden balconies, almost Turkish in appearance, where Georgia’s most famous export ferments in terracotta amphorae.

In the wake of the Romans came one after another empire: The Persians, the Seljuks, the Sassanids, the Ottomans, and more probed the kingdom, claiming territory and extracting concessions. Tamerlane was the first fully to conquer it, but Moscow’s incursion, at the start of the 19th century, began the long period of Russian dominance from which Georgia is still struggling fully to emerge.

In 1800, Georgia was incorporated into the Russian Empire by proclamation; subsequent wars against the Ottomans brought its full territory under Imperial control. The Bolsheviks crushed a bid for independence in the chaos of 1917 and folded the nation into the Soviet Empire. Despite birthing its most powerful despot, Georgia enjoyed few privileges while part of the USSR.

In 1991, Georgians eagerly celebrated independence. But once again, Georgia found itself delicately navigating relations with a far more powerful nation. Though officially expelled, Russia continued to exert a baleful influence in Georgia, backing Abkhaz separatist forces in the 1992–1993 war in Abkhazia. The separatists succeeded in driving Georgian forces from the northwestern region of the country and achieving de facto independence. According to the US State Department, the Abkhaz forces then “moved through captured towns with prepared lists and addresses of ethnic Georgians, plundered and burned homes and executed designated civilians,” and were “credibly reported to have tortured, raped, killed, expelled, and imprisoned hundreds of Georgians and other non-Abkhaz.” Some quarter of a million ethnic Georgians fled, virtually the entire Georgian population. The Kodori Gorge became a death trap for refugees, fleeing on foot, who died of cold and starvation.

In 2008, when NATO promised to consider Georgia’s bid for membership, Russian-backed South Ossetian separatists began shelling Georgian villages. Russia, falsely accusing Georgia of committing “genocide” and “aggression against South Ossetia,” launched a full-scale invasion by land, sea and air. Trading land for peace, Georgia acquiesced to Russia’s occupation of South Ossetia. Again, ethnic Georgians—some 20,000—were forcibly displaced.

For the last decade and a half, an uneasy peace has endured. Though there is no hot war, Georgia’s authority has been neutered; it is only half-sovereign. Russian troops remain in South Ossetia, perhaps an hour’s drive from Tbilisi. The administrative lines around the occupied territories are dangerous, with Russian and separatist forces known to kidnap and detain civilians on the Georgian side of the lines—a low-level, creeping invasion which denies Georgia full control over a growing amount of territory. Russia continues to stoke political instability in Tbilisi while menacing it with the threat of another full-scale invasion, to be executed at the time of Putin’s choosing. Those who suggest Ukraine make the same bargain, take note: The threat is merely stalled, not averted.

Georgia cannot reasonably be expected to oust the occupiers. It lacks the men and materiel to seriously resist any future invasion. It has no room for a strategic retreat. It In Gori, Stalin’s birthplace—a midsize city that was temporarily occupied in 2008—people told me that if the Russians came again they would be under occupation before Tbilisi had time to respond.

The disputed territories remain in limbo. Russia has made gestures toward incorporating them, but there is little local appetite for it. Their push for independence is rooted in the ancient history of the region, where kingdoms were carved out as empires swept through the Caucuses. If they desire separation from Georgia, it is because they wish to be sovereign countries, not forgotten southern Russian oblasts. But their independence is a goal neither Georgia nor Russia are keen to facilitate.

Georgia has endeavored to conciliate the greater powers and reconcile their competing interests. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, however, this has been harder: The country is pulled in different directions by the EU and China, and by Russia, its neighbor and occupier. Being all things to all parties has become more challenging, especially because popular opinion has shifted even more dramatically against Russia and with it, against the incumbent Georgian Dream party. It feels as though a shift is brewing: The equivocation of the governing party and its reluctance to criticize Moscow enrages Georgians who want them to take a stronger stand.

Georgia remains massively economically entwined with its northern neighbor. After Turkey, Russia is Georgia’s largest trading partner. On the main road north out of Tbilisi, Russian trucks rattle by carrying cross-border trade. The government has refused to join the anti-Russian sanctions regime, citing the threat to its economy. It has provided some humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but no military support.

This might be pragmatic, but Russia has of course cultivated its influence in Tbilisi. The Kremlin has at times praised the country for its accommodating position toward Moscow since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Georgian Dream’s domestic playbook closely resembles Putin’s, alas, including its imprisonment of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now hospitalized following a hunger strike in prison and a series of illnesses. Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, made his fortune in Russia, and the country is awash in rumors about his links to the Kremlin. Certainly, the party has been far more conciliatory to the occupier than many here would like.

Simultaneously, Georgia has sought to play the big economic blocs against each other. After Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine, Georgia submitted its application to join the EU. It now has “potential candidate” status, a curious position that’s a rung below “official candidate.” It’s far from clear that the EU will be willing to expand into the Caucasus or that Georgia will be able to meet the EU membership criteria. But some integration is in the cards, and the Georgian government is happy to accept funds for EU flag-festooned development in the country.

Balanced against these relationships is Georgia’s association with China. As a land bridge to the Black Sea, Georgia plays a key role in the Belt and Road initiative. Chinese companies are expanding Georgia’s main east-west road, which will connect to the Poti Sea Port, Georgia’s largest.

The Georgian government hopes to secure Georgia’s future, in a new age of empires, by making itself indispensable to everyone. Georgia’s geography, by their logic, will allow it to become the key to East-West trade, which will not only bring economic benefits, but protection from Russia. Yet trading with all the major powers is a dangerous game: Georgia could wind up with a reputation as an unreliable partner, vulnerable to pressure from its trading partners’ rivals and adversaries.

Georgia’s history of poor governance complicates matters. Since independence, the country has failed to generate effective, honest, and popular leaders. The former Soviet administrator Eduard Shevardnadze allowed corruption to metastacize. When he was ousted by the Rose Revolution, Mikheil Saakashvili came to power posing as a Western-facing reformist, and he did curb some of the worst excesses. But he was nonetheless tied to human rights abuses and graft. Now, the country is run by the Georgian Dream party, an ideologically amorphous, oligarch-backed entity; it too has been credibly accused of anti-democratic practices. Earlier this year, the Russian-style laws it proposed to stigmatize foreign-funded NGOs inspired mass protests. Following this, it lost its parliamentary majority.

The Georgian Dream will be tested in next year’s parliamentary elections. It’s unclear what state the coalition will be in by then. It is also unclear who the opposition will be, given Saakashvili is in jail and his United National Movement widely discredited. The polls will probably fail to meet international standards of integrity. After the last election, protests and protracted negotiations followed allegations of rigging from opposition parties.

Georgia’s high-wire act is fraught with the opportunity for miscalculation. It risks winding up loved by no one, trusted by no one, vulnerable to Russia, in hock to China, and too corrupt for the EU. Nonetheless, the West now has the chance to make friends in Tbilisi, and it should.

Georgia’s weakness in 2008 no doubt encouraged Putin to invade Ukraine. But his invasion of Ukraine hardened Georgian sentiments against Russia. The EU and the US should appreciate this and urge Georgia closer. There is a burgeoning appetite here for a freer and more democratic country, one ultimately aligned with the West. It would be foolish to squander that.

When Russia rolled into Ukraine with full force, some argued that it showed the good sense of Georgia’s accommodation. But this is short-sighted. Ukraine has the chance of a military victory that permanently secures its sovereignty, ends the Soviet legacy, builds the Ukrainian nation, and ties it closely to the West. Georgia will struggle to oust Russia from Abkhazia or South Ossetia, or indeed from its own internal politics. It would be more apt to conclude from Georgia’s example that trading land for peace gets you neither.

Read more by Cosmopolitan Globalist favorite John Oxley at Joxley Writes.

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