From the editors:

We realize that readers around the world are right now—and above all—preoccupied with the United States’ instability.

We published Part I of last week’s two-part essay, treating the massive new investment deal between China and the EU, on January 6. We had spent the day laboring on the essay, so focused were we on our work that we didn’t look at the day’s news.

After pressing “send,” we checked Twitter.