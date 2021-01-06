Read Part I here.



By Claire Berlinski and Vivek Y. Kelkar



Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy

Yesterday, the Cosmopolitan Globalists noted a speech made on December 11, 2020, by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, that went largely unremarked in the Western media. We believe it was highly significant, and propose today to explore it. We recommend reading it in full.

We note, too, that on New Year’s Day—the first day of the centennial of the founding of the CCP—Yi gave an extended interview to Xinhua and the China Media Group. Like Chinese think tanks, these are not news agencies as we use the term. Xinhua is a ministry-level institution subordinate to the State Council; its president sits on the CCP’s Central Committee. The China Media Group is an organ of the Publicity Department of the CCP Central Committee run by its deputy minister.

Over the course of the interview, Yi reprised the themes of his December 11 speech—in the same order, and often verbatim. This was not the kind of spontaneous …