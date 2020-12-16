In the coming days, I’ll be unveiling the secret project upon which I and my team of 68—at last count—have been laboring throughout the pandemic. I’ll do this slowly so that you don’t faint with exhilaration.

The idea was borne of my endless lament that global news coverage has disappeared. If you’ve been reading what I have to say about this for a while, you know the story. If you’re new, start here:

Less-than-Splendid Isolation: The world is vanishing from Americans’ awareness … Something has gone very wrong in American coverage of news from abroad: It is shoddy, lazy, riddled with mistakes, and excessively simplistic. Above all, it is absent … The International News Superhighway: Let us return to one of the most morbid and perplexing problems in the annals of the deterioration of American liberal democracy: the death of journalism … Manufacturing outrage: It turns out that everything you hate about the media is your fault.

Mid-November, I issued an exasperated tweet: