In my spare time, I’m an occasional editor-at-large at WhoWhatWhy, a nonprofit news organization founded by the investigative journalist Russ Baker. When I can, I sit in on their Monday editorial meetings and discuss the week’s news agenda with them. I tell them which foreign stories, in my view, are being overlooked or misunderstood by the American media.

After October 7, they asked me to come on their podcast for a debate about Israel’s response with WhoWhatWhy’s international editor, William Dowell, the former Middle East correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine. If you missed that, you can listen to the discussion or read the transcript here. He and I tend to have opposing views about many things Middle Eastern, so it surprised no one that we had different instincts about the wisdom of Operation Rising Lion.

Russ suggested we have another debate, this time in the form of a letter exchange. He asked me to make the optimist’s case: What might happen in the best-case scenario…