When this news popped up in my In Box, I first thought it must be a hysterical exaggeration:

During a get out the vote call Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. disclosed that “President Trump has promised me control of the public health agencies,” including the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health. Kennedy also said Trump plans to put him in charge of the United States Department of Agriculture.

But I clicked on the links and discovered it’s quite true. How many times, I wonder, over the past year, have I at first mistook the news for satire?