John Oxley, London

A few years ago, I spent some time shadowing a judge at Isleworth Crown Court, observing cases from nearby London Heathrow Airport. Many of the sad sacks on trial elicited a degree of judicial sympathy: drug mules cajoled into doing the dirty work of distant cartels, illegal immigrants escaping from the most dangerous parts of the world. One category of crimes evoked no mercy, however—air rage. Even largely respectable people, with clean records and impressive lawyers, faced the harshest of penalties for drunk and disorderly conduct on a flight. Behaviors that on the ground would warrant a slap on the wrist were rewarded with prison sentences and five-figure fines. The message was simple: There is zero tolerance for endangering an aircraft.

On May 23, a nation-state played the role of the belligerent drunk in seat 23A, forcing down a passenger jet under the pretext of a bomb threat. Now the world must find a suitable punishment to discourage the others.

The circumsta…