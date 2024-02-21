I’m back. I was back on Monday night, in fact, but I had a vacation of such lovely ease and calm that I’ve had the devil’s own time convincing myself to get back to work, not least because work means catching up on the news, which I have every reason to suspect is dreadful. But I’m now stepping back into the ice water of reality. The best way for us all to get caught up on the week I missed is with an edition of Global Eyes, which you’ll soon receive.

First, though …