Thank you to everyone who answered this poll and left comments describing your experience with essays attached to podcasts. It seems a good 33 percent of you never saw that essay. It does indeed seem that my brother was right: For readers who use the app, essays attached to podcasts are either not immediately visible, or they’re inconvenient to read. I’ll republish the essay in question the normal way in a few minutes, and—as God is my witness!—I will never attach an essay to a podcast again.