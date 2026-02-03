The Magic Hotline
We have access to Substack's inner sanctum. You're invited.
Thank you to everyone who answered this poll and left comments describing your experience with essays attached to podcasts. It seems a good 33 percent of you never saw that essay. It does indeed seem that my brother was right: For readers who use the app, essays attached to podcasts are either not immediately visible, or they’re inconvenient to read. I’ll republish the essay in question the normal way in a few minutes, and—as God is my witness!—I will never attach an essay to a podcast again.