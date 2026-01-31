My brother tells me that if I attach an essay to a podcast, no one sees it, because it doesn’t show up in the app. Is this so? If true, this is horrifying, because I’ve been attaching long essays to our podcasts, viewing them as complimentary.

Did all of my subscribers see the essay attached to this podcast, for example? The one that begins this way?

If my brother is right, I’ve been laboring for nothing: I’ve been sending out essay after essay attached to podcasts, but no one is seeing them.

If he’s right, frankly, I don’t know why any of you are subscribing—some of the best stuff is attached to the podcasts. Please tell me you’ve been receiving and reading those essays. I will be so upset if you haven’t.