By Craiyon, asked to draw “Africa and China connected by flags and political symbols.”

Claire—Our readers were just about evenly divided between clamoring for more Ken Opalo (I agree—he’s terrific) and wanting a fresh edition of Global Eyes. So today we’ll do both. Global Eyes will be in your In Box this evening. Meanwhile, if China’s relationship to Africa interests you, make a point of following the links in this interesting essay. They lead to books and articles that are well worth adding to your reading list.