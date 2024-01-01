Happy New Year to Cosmopolitan Globalists around the world! A warm thank you and welcome to all of our new subscribers, but especially to our new subscriber Wendina Ubaghs, and wow, does that name take me back. Welcome, Wendina! So glad to have you here!

It’s 2024 prediction time. You did so well on last year’s predictions that this time, I’m raising the stakes. This time, after you place your bets, tell me what a wise investor would do if he or she knew—for sure—that your predictions would come true. Leave your predictions along with your investment advice in the comments.

Here’s what we’re going to do: I’m going to take the money from Wendina’s subscription and I’m going to invest it in your predictions. If, on January 1, 2025, the Cosmopolitan Globalist Investment Fund does as well as I think it will, I will buy a chateau and fly all of you out for a party. Deal?

So predict wisely: You’ve got skin in the game.