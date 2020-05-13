Bilibin Redux

The other day, I wrote of the pseudonymous Bilibin’s assertion that the EU is dead. I ended by promising to take up the subject again “tomorrow.” I must stop promising that. I consistently underestimate how long it will take me to write the next newsletter and how apt I am to be distracted, before the day passes, by the latest catastrophe in the news. It has taken me so long to return to the subject that by now, you’ve surely forgotten what I wrote in the first place. So let’s review.

Bilibin wrote,

The project of a united Europe has never been objectionable to me, despite its status as an object of reflexive loathing on the American right. We’ve forgotten just what a bloody and dangerous font of violence Europe used to be—costing hundreds of thousands of American lives in the process—and so we forget that a deadening bureaucracy suffocating the Continent is a much preferable alternative to the historical precedent.

Nonetheless, he argued, the EU was dead. He noted: