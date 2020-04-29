Reports of the EU's Demise are Somewhat Exaggerated
But so, frankly, were the reports of its existence
I have a friend who’s a gifted writer, yet doggedly determined to remain in the shadows. It chaps my hide, because he always has interesting things to say, but I can never persuade him to go on the record. For today’s purposes, I’ll call him Bilibin.
He sent me (along with a few hundred other friends) this email the other day:
The project of a united Europe has never been objectionable to me, despite its status as an object of reflexive loathing on the American right. We’ve forgotten just what a bloody and dangerous font of violence Europe used to be—costing hundreds of thousands of American lives in the process—and so we forget that a deadening bureaucracy suffocating the Continent is a much preferable alternative to the historical precedent.
The European Union then is preferable to the bloc politics and subjugation that characterized most of European history. Churchill understood it, and the French strategists who saw the value in a superstructure tying Germany to themselves understo…