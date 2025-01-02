I was going to send this out yesterday, but as I was working on it, I began to whether there was any obvious way we could do better this year. We didn’t do terribly last year, but I think we under-performed the prediction markets. (Unfortunately, I didn’t make a record of my own predictions—and I genuinely don’t remember what they were—so I don’t know if I did better or worse than you did.)

My readers should be able to do as well, if not better, as the prediction markets. If you can’t, then I’m doing something wrong: It’s my job to keep you well-informed. That’s why you subscribe.

But as a team led by Barbara Meller noted in a paper titled “Identifying and Cultivating Superforecasters as a Method of Improving Probabilistic Predictions,” people are, in general, very bad at predicting in the future: