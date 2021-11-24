Vladislav Davidzon, Paris

Yesterday, Cosmopolitan Globalist Monique Camarra wrote an overview of the crisis in Eastern Europe. I wanted to add several notes to her essay.

As she wrote, the Russian army is once again massed on the Ukrainian border and menacing a full-fledged invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is not the first escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, nor is it the first buildup of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border and contact line. But this time seems far more serious and substantive.

Russia’s activity seems to have concentrated the minds of NATO elites in a way that previous instances of Kremlin intimidation failed to do: We have seen a frenzy of activity from Western powers as they calibrate exactly how much support they can offer Kyiv without giving false promises or winding up in a war they do not want.

Last week, Ukrainian Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Washington D.C. The CIA and the Depa…