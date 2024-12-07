No Confidence. No Exit
Macron says he's not going anywhere. Neither is the French parliament.
If you’re a new subscriber to the Cosmopolitan Globalist, I recommend these articles as the background to this week’s news from France:
Hunger Games: Fifth Republic. How the French political system works.
Dramatis personae: A field guide to the French far-right.
Dramatis Personae: A field guide to the French far-left.
The story of the snap parliamentary elections in June.
I also discuss these elections and their significance in The Flight from Reality.