So this week I was supposed to review a book about Paris’s most fabulous Belle Époque courtesan. Typically, though, I procrastinated until the very last minute, and then, when the news from Mar-a-Lago broke, I went on a 48-hour Twitter bender.

For readers who haven’t been paying attention to US politics, on Tuesday, the F.B.I—oh, never mind, who am I kidding? I’m sure even uncontacted tribesmen who nourish themselves on dugongs and monitor lizards and pray to a Coca-Cola bottle that washed ashore in 1983 have heard what happened in Mar-a-Lago. I don’t need to fill you in.

During my Twitter binge, I discovered two new AI programs—and that was it for my week. But the good news is you’ll love them. First, the less astonishing one. Rytr, according to its website, “is an AI writing assistant that helps you create high-quality content, in just a few seconds, at a fraction of the cost!”