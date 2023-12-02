I’ve spent the better part of the week working on an essay about Javier Milei, Geert Wilders, and the distinction between “right-wing” and “far-right.” It’s still not quite done. But I get intolerably anxious when I haven’t sent out a newsletter in several days. I fear that you’ll all cancel your subscriptions. So you’re going to get a not-quite-right newsletter today. Or rather, you’re going to get a newsletter that requires some reader participation: You’re going to help me to finish it.

Here’s what I’ve been trying to do. I’ve noticed journalists tend to use the terms below promiscuously and often interchangeably, almost never defining them:

conservative

libertarian

right-wing

far-right (or radical right)

populist

nationalist

authoritarian

fascist

crazy

This is a mistake. These are not synonyms. Not only do they denote very different things, it’s important for the wider public to understand the different things that they denote, along with the specific historic reasons for the stigma attache…