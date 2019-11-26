This special and exclusive issue of Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Thoughts has nothing to do with the tribulations of liberal democracy. I wrote it by accident, in fact. I had meant, when I sat down this morning, to share with you a chapter about language, democracy, and education. But somehow I wrote this, instead.

These things happen.

Unsure what to do, I decided this would become a bonus newsletter for my very favorite and most loyal readers.

If you’ve paid for this newsletter—in any amount, ever—enjoy!

If you’ve been reading without paying, that too is absolutely fine—although of course it would be even more fine if you paid. But this installment of the newsletter is only for paying readers. Don’t worry, you won’t miss anything crucial to the argument by missing it. You’ll just miss a bit of fun at the expense of the French—and Tucker Carlson.

So, non-paying readers: Kindly avert your eyes, delete this message, and wait for the next episode, in which we return serious co…