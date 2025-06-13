I confess that when I woke up and saw the news this morning, my very first thought was, “Thank God I fell asleep before sending yesterday’s newsletter,” in which I discounted all this talk of an imminent attack as a bluff.

So, I seem to have been wrong.

Israel got the job done. It doesn’t seem they even tried to hit Fordow, but Natanz probably looks like the inside of a microwave. Tabriz seems to be humming with gamma particles and regret. The commander in chief of Iran’s military, Mohammad Bagheri, has departed to his reward, as have any number of senior military figures. No US or Israeli casualties reported so far. No major Israeli losses. Just the usual crowd lighting their hair on fire.

Holy sh*t.