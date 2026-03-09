Dan has an idea. Could it work? We talk about the new Supreme Leader, whether the Islamic Republic is over, the pressure on the global economy, and what Trump might do.
Critical Conditions
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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