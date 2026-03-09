The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
Iran War
0:00
-16:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Cosmopolitan Globalist

Iran War

Dan's peace plan
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Mar 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Dan has an idea. Could it work? We talk about the new Supreme Leader, whether the Islamic Republic is over, the pressure on the global economy, and what Trump might do.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture