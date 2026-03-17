Is the Islamic Republic about to collapse?

Dan and I invited a guest to Critical Conditions yesterday, and I’m very glad we did. Maneli Mirkhan is a French-Iranian policy advisor and the founder of DORNA, the Strategic Office for the Liberation of Iran. From their website:
DORNA is a strategic crisis-management mechanism. It develops and offers clear, non-binding, and non-coercive pathways to help the Iranian people navigate the end of the current dictatorship at the lowest possible human, social, and economic cost, while enabling a controlled transition toward a new system of governance. This function becomes decisive in moments of political rupture—when instability accelerates, institutions fracture, and a vacuum of authority threatens to emerge—by reducing chaos, preventing power grabs, and safeguarding the conditions for a democratic transition.
DORNA has been working to build and coordinate three complementary pillars toward this end. The first is an internal Iranian network of mid-level state actors and representatives of Iran’s ethnic groups. The hope is that they can stabilize the country if the regime collapses, preventing chaos, civil war, or territorial fragmentation. The second is an international ecosystem of allies whose expectations are “aligned with the reality on the ground.” The third is the Iranian diaspora. The DORNA platform is meant to militate against the worst-case scenario if the regime collapses: a violent power struggle aggravated by foreign interference.
Dan and I both expected to hear that she was as despairing as we are that the regime seems so robust and the Trump Administration so incompetent. We were surprised and encouraged to learn that she thinks things are going better, inside Iran, than you’d realize from reading the Western media.
I was so curious about what she was saying that after we finished the podcast, I asked if she could stay to chat with me for a bit longer. We ended up talking for more than an hour. Although I recorded it, we spoke in French, so I’ll have to translate that part of the conversation. I’ll do that right away, because it was just as interesting.
I don’t know what to make of what she’s saying, honestly. Is it delusional wishful thinking? I’m certainly not going to tell an Iranian woman that I know her country better than she does. So I’ll just share what she said, and I’ll let you be the judge. I do think, though, that I’m going to revise the long, dark, and despairing article I wrote over the weekend. I’m still pessimistic, and what I wrote about Trump’s insane mismanagement of the war—and the damage this display of incompetence is doing—isn’t wrong. But judging by what she told me, perhaps my despair may have been premature.
Unfortunately, there was a major problem with Maneli’s audio track, one that took me all of yesterday to fix. Of all tracks for the sound file to be corrupted! In the end, Squadcast’s AI assistant—Squadcast is the platform we use to record our podcasts—figured out how to download their backup file from the Cloud. But by this point it was very late, and I was so tired, stressed, and frustrated that I was less careful than I usually am about editing and mixing the tracks. I haven’t listened to this yet since I finished last night—I was just too tired—so I don’t know if everything’s okay. If it isn’t, tell me and I’ll try again, because this is worth it. I’ll also post a full transcript of the conversation after I finish translating it.
Our conversation comes at a moment when the war with Iran has begun to feel grim and open-ended. After the initial shock of the US-Israeli strikes and the extraordinary intelligence successes of the first days, the conflict has settled into something that looks increasingly like a war of attrition—missile exchanges, pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, and a sense that the decisive moment of freedom that so many hoped for might not come. In that atmosphere, Mirkhan offered something that has been in short supply lately: optimism.
She believes the war may be accelerating the very outcome that many observers—including us—have begun to doubt: the collapse of the Iranian regime. In her view, the military pressure now being applied to the Islamic Republic is weakening the regime’s most important pillar: its ability to repress its own population.
According to Mirkhan, there are already signs of strain inside the regime’s security structure. She argues that Iran’s repression forces have suffered significant losses, command structures are fragmenting, and tensions within the ruling system—between political elites and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—are increasingly visible. If those fractures widen, she believes the regime could face a moment of sudden instability, the kind that authoritarian systems often hide until the moment they collapse.
Just as important, she says, is what she describes as a “tacit alliance” between the Iranian population and the international coalition confronting the regime. Even Iranians who dislike the war, she argues, increasingly recognize that weakening the regime’s coercive apparatus may open space for domestic revolt—something that repeated protest movements have attempted, but failed to achieve under the full weight of state repression.
The scenario she outlines is not simple regime overthrow by foreign force. Rather, it is a three-part process: internal fractures within the regime, a moment when the population senses the repression apparatus is weakening, and a coalition of opposition forces ready to stabilize the country afterward.
That last part—the “day after”—is where much of her work has focused. European governments, she notes, have long feared that the collapse of the Iranian regime could unleash chaos in a country of 90 million people. But she argues that attitudes in diplomatic circles are shifting: the idea of regime change, once taboo in many European discussions, is increasingly treated as a realistic possibility.
None of this means the outcome is inevitable. In fact, the conversation reflects the uncertainty of the moment. Claire and I pressed her on the risks: the possibility that the regime survives and claims victory, the absence so far of visible territorial losses by the government, and the enormous trauma Iranian society has already endured after repeated crackdowns.
But Mirkhan noted that authoritarian systems often look stable until the moment they suddenly are not. It is something I have sometimes reflected on as well, when considering the future of the also atrocious Putin regime in Russia.
Mirkhan offers a different perspective: that the current phase of conflict may not simply be a grinding stalemate, but the prelude to something that could happen very quickly. Claire and I both insisted that it had better happen fast. Mirkhan seems well aware. If this has a happy ending—meaning a collapse of the regime without some version of chaos as the result—then the strategic implications for the Middle East—and the world—would be profound.