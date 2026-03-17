Is the Islamic Republic about to collapse?

Dan and I invited a guest to Critical Conditions yesterday, and I’m very glad we did. Maneli Mirkhan is a French-Iranian policy advisor and the founder of DORNA, the Strategic Office for the Liberation of Iran. From their website:

DORNA is a strategic crisis-management mechanism. It develops and offers clear, non-binding, and non-coercive pathways to help the Iranian people navigate the end of the current dictatorship at the lowest possible human, social, and economic cost, while enabling a controlled transition toward a new system of governance. This function becomes decisive in moments of political rupture—when instability accelerates, institutions fracture, and a vacuum of authority threatens to emerge—by reducing chaos, preventing power grabs, and safeguarding the conditions for a democratic transition.

DORNA has been working to build and coordinate three complementary pillars toward this end. The first is an internal Iranian network of mid-level state actors and representatives of Iran’s ethnic groups. The hope is that they can stabilize the country if the regime collapses, preventing chaos, civil war, or territorial fragmentation. The second is an international ecosystem of allies whose expectations are “aligned with the reality on the ground.” The third is the Iranian diaspora. The DORNA platform is meant to militate against the worst-case scenario if the regime collapses: a violent power struggle aggravated by foreign interference.

Dan and I both expected to hear that she was as despairing as we are that the regime seems so robust and the Trump Administration so incompetent. We were surprised and encouraged to learn that she thinks things are going better, inside Iran, than you’d realize from reading the Western media.

I was so curious about what she was saying that after we finished the podcast, I asked if she could stay to chat with me for a bit longer. We ended up talking for more than an hour. Although I recorded it, we spoke in French, so I’ll have to translate that part of the conversation. I’ll do that right away, because it was just as interesting.

I don’t know what to make of what she’s saying, honestly. Is it delusional wishful thinking? I’m certainly not going to tell an Iranian woman that I know her country better than she does. So I’ll just share what she said, and I’ll let you be the judge. I do think, though, that I’m going to revise the long, dark, and despairing article I wrote over the weekend. I’m still pessimistic, and what I wrote about Trump’s insane mismanagement of the war—and the damage this display of incompetence is doing—isn’t wrong. But judging by what she told me, perhaps my despair may have been premature.

Unfortunately, there was a major problem with Maneli’s audio track, one that took me all of yesterday to fix. Of all tracks for the sound file to be corrupted! In the end, Squadcast’s AI assistant—Squadcast is the platform we use to record our podcasts—figured out how to download their backup file from the Cloud. But by this point it was very late, and I was so tired, stressed, and frustrated that I was less careful than I usually am about editing and mixing the tracks. I haven’t listened to this yet since I finished last night—I was just too tired—so I don’t know if everything’s okay. If it isn’t, tell me and I’ll try again, because this is worth it. I’ll also post a full transcript of the conversation after I finish translating it.

Here are Dan’s show notes: