Is the Islamic Republic about to collapse?

Dan and I posted the first part of this conversation on Monday:

This is the après-podcast. I was so curious about what Maneli was staying that I asked if she might have a few more minutes to answer some more questions. We wound up having a really good conversation.

Her central argument is that the war, however dangerous, is the only option. She notes (I agree) that anti-Trump sentiment has led many in the West into a moral cul-de-sac, with far too many now reproducing the Islamic Republic’s propaganda. The regime really is a genocidal menace. Diplomacy has only served to buy it time. Some kind of radical break was, at this point, unavoidable.

She rejected what she saw as very shallow commentary in the first days of the war. When she appeared on television on the fourth day, she said, she was told that the regime hadn’t yet fallen and therefore the effort had failed. She considered this absurdly naïve. No Iranian who understands the regime expected it to collapse in four days. It’s been preparing for this war for fifty years. Don’t confuse the regime’s survival after a few days or weeks, she said, with strategic failure.

She drew a distinction between Trump, the personality, and our extremely competent military planners. But she allowed that it took “a madman like Trump” to overcome the caution and violate all the legal and political scruples that would prevent any sane president from doing it.

She was careful not to overpromise. She explicitly said, more than once, that no result is guaranteed, and that American fears—Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam— make sense. But she was heartened that the Iranian opposition was further along now than they were three years ago, during earlier massacres in Iran. And she offered a broad indictment of the argument that diplomacy could have worked: The only thing the regime gets from diplomacy, she stressed, is time. The twenty years spent negotiating over the nuclear file were twenty years given to the regime to develop drones and ballistic missiles.

She wanted you—my readers—to understand this, and made a point of stressing it. Even though Iran is (supposedly) the most sanctioned country in the world, the Shahed drones used in Ukraine, against Israel, and in the Gulf contain some fifty separate components made in Europe. Scientific and technical expertise has flowed into Iran through academic partnerships not covered by sanctions. The fruits of this research cooperation and university work are transferred straigh to the Revolutionary Guards. The West has been helping to build the military-industrial base of the regime that now threatens it. This was one of her strongest and most coherent arguments.

From this, she drew the conclusion that international law has structural limits. It works for actors who respect it, not for criminals who treat it as a means to an end. She felt that without the Twelve Day War, we would likely have found ourselves, in 2026, with a nuclear-armed Iranian regime sitting atop the aorta of the global economy, impossible to dislodge. The relevant comparison is not between the present war and some peaceful status quo; it was between the present war and a highly likely and much worse future that would otherwise have materialized.

I agree with her. But of course, I’m just appalled by the conduct of Trump and his cohort. The war may be necessary; but the damage we’ve done to ourselves by waging it with this crew of frauds, fools, and incompetents at the helm is incalculable. I remarked that Trump had not explained any of this to the American public, and Americans have no idea why this is happening. She agreed. She thought Europeans grasped it slightly better because the threat is geographically and politically closer; terrorism has touched Europe more directly; the Iranian role in Ukraine has made the issue more concrete; an Iranian bomb seems less abstract to Europeans than to many Americans. But she also thought that outside informed circles, few Europeans truly understood the region, either.

Her message, en bref: War is dreadful. But in the case of the Islamic Republic, unavoidable. This crisis may be one of the less bad of terrible options. Outsiders should not mistake early chaos, Trump’s buffoonery, or Europe’s public display of caution for a needless “war of choice,” as the press is now putting it.

I have more to say about all of these points. I’m trying to figure out how to organize a a very long essay expressing my sense that yes, the war is necessary, yes, only a lunatic like Trump would have undertaken it; and in this instance, yes—it just may be a lunatic you’re looking for.

But my God, he is a lunatic. I fear that the cost of his lunacy—of his grotesque mishandling of the political, economic, and diplomatic dimensions of this war—will be our defeat. If we lose, we’ll be in more trouble than I know how to express. Trump’s bet the whole house on this roll of the dice. And it’s not just his house—it’s everyone’s.

It’s too soon to say whether Trump’s luck will hold. The people who say they already know how this ends are wrong. We have to wait and see. And it sure is nerve-wracking.

This sound file was badly corrupted. I managed to pull down a backup from the Cloud, but as the app warned, the quality of the backups “may be slightly reduced because of compression in challenging network conditions.” The result is something that would be tough for even native speakers of French to understand, I fear. But give it a try and let me know. If it’s incomprehensible, the full transcript is below.

In retrospect, I bet it got screwed up because we started speaking French. The AI probably didn’t realize that the weird grunts and gargles were a human language, not an irritating new species of background noise. It probably decided to smooth it all away in an access of post-production efficiency. (But why would it have mangled so much of the English part, too? Maybe it just decided for some inscrutable AI reason that it would be best to trash half the file. As practice for turning us all into paper clips.)

I recovered a little bit more from our conversation with Dan, too. I thought I’d reconstructed all of it on Monday, but I missed her reply to Dan’s final question.

Here’s the transcript in English and French. (I’ve edited both to make them more readable.)

Claire: How likely do you think the scenario is that you’ve sketched out is, and what worries you?

Maneli: I need to be hopeful in my capacity. I need to be hopeful, but realistically hopeful. I think if we are today here, where we are, it’s also a matter of this incremental, realistic hope that we added to the system, that we added to our lobbying efforts, and we added to all the advocacy to make the change happen.

Now, a change as huge as this one is never without surprises, is never without fear, is never without unexpected scenarios or facts. So my biggest fear is internal chaos, for sure. I think everything can take time to settle. I think Americans are … we were fearful, the first week, that they would give up. But I think they now have this responsibility of showing results, after all the days they’ve had, so they need to at least show one result on the nuclear side. But in order to get this result, they need to move forward on other aspects. So I’m [no longer] afraid of this [scenario], which is a surrender of Americans and Israelis.

But my most fearful scenario would be if chaos happens. Because we need to hit very strongly if we need to prolong the war beyond those two to three weeks. Still, if the regime begins to sabotage, also, all the infrastructure inside, this is also a very, very bad scenario—which exists, which is that they say, “If we must go, then everything goes with us.”

They are playing for their survival, basically. So they are capable of everything. They are terrorists, outside; they could be terrorists inside, also. Yeah, and I’m hopeful for [the Iranian] people to be backed by this international cooperation on [destroying] the repression forces. [But] we never know to what extent.

So these fears exist, for sure. But still, we don’t have any other path moving forward.

Claire: Have you had any contact with either the American administration or the Israelis?

Maneli: I’ve worked with all of the countries in the region, Europeans and also Americans, but not in the context of this war, or in the context of what is happening now in Iran.

Claire: Right. The media is giving a very different impression of the chances of success of this operation than you are.