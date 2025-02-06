The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Max Wolf Valerio's avatar
Max Wolf Valerio
Feb 6, 2025

Claire, this piece is absolutely riveting and —- entirely true. Unfortunately… for us and the world. I’ve been in a state of suspended animation, mild terror really — since Trump took office. Even a bit before. I’m considering leaving the country. As a trans person, I am very aware that my existence is — tenuous in this administration. Not to overstate it, but as you have pointed out so well, Trump’s hallucinations are not only ridiculous but they are cruel. We are all in danger though, no matter who or what we are. I hope that Musk and Trump are stopped and that sanity is restored. We are imperfect but we don’t deserve this. Though yes, apparently, “we” voted for it. Or, voted for Trump — I think many who did are in shock though too many still believe that he is Making America Great Again. Here’s to hoping that somehow we are spared the worst of it. And that the world is also.

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Tanju Yurukoglu's avatar
Tanju Yurukoglu
Feb 6, 2025

Great piece, Claire. In an everyday world, what the orange doofus has done so far would be sufficient to invoke Article 25. I am all for impeaching the lunatic. My only concern is that we will end up with JD Vance, who is Peter Theil's monkey. Hard choice!

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