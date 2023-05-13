I’m sending the Turkey items separately so you can more readily prepare for the chat, here on Substack, at 6:00 pm Paris time today, or noon EST. (Besides, Turkey always presents the “Europe or Middle East?” problem when I compile these summaries. I seem to be unable to make a decision and stick with it. In truth, it really is both.)

Summary: Muharrem İnce, Chairman of the Turkish Country Party, has withdrawn his presidential candidacy just three days before the election due to a hateful campaign against him, including the circulation of fake slanderous images online. İnce’s withdrawal will boost the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Despite doubts about whether elections can remove an autocrat like Erdoğan from power, recent developments suggest that his popularity has declined. In the 2018 presidential election, Erdoğa captured 52 percent of the vote, but he now faces a different political landscape. The failed coup’s “rally-around-the-leader” effect …