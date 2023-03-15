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One of the most popular features here at the Cosmopolitan Globalist is Global Eyes, our premium world news roundup, in which we bring you stories from every corner of the globe and which, if read regularly, will allow you to hold your own in any taxi you hail. Usually, Global Eyes is behind the paywall, but just for you, new readers, here’s a free introductory week. That’s how confident I am that you’ll say, “Why, this is thoroughly useful! There’s nothing else like it. I think I’ll pa…