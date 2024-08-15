Claire—thank you for the very kind and tender messages so many of you sent me last week about Féline. I read them over and over. And thank you to everyone for your patience. You’ll now be receiving your newsletter on its regular schedule.
Speaking of which: In response to my survey, there was only one consistent request. You asked me to be more reliable in producing GLOBAL EYES. I was surprised by this, because so many of you complained that it was too long that I’d concluded you didn’t like it that much. I was very glad to learn otherwise. (I guess that’s why Substack urges us to send out that poll.) Your wish is my command, and from now on, no week will pass without an edition of Global Eyes in your In Box. For those of you who still find it too long, remember that you can just read the summaries and the starred items and you’ll still end up reasonably well-informed.
To make up for my absence this past week, I’m sending a very comprehensive …
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