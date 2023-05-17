East Africa: Khartoum is being destroyed in a fight to the death between two venal and brutal generals. The exodus of refugees could cause fragile neighboring states to collapse. Everyone fears this conflict will spread and set the wider region alight, but no one can figure out how to stop it. Recriminations have already begun in the US, where many Africa hands are blaming the State Department which in turn is blaming everyone else. The catastrophe is shaping up to be one of the Biden Administration’s biggest foreign policy failures. Russia—which denies it’s in Sudan at all—is striving to exploit the chaos and expand its already-considerable presence in Africa; it’s also using Sudanese gold to stabilize its economy. Meanwhile, the World Food Program has halted desperately needed food aid for Tigrayan war victims because it believes the shipments are being stolen, and Xi Jinping, amazingly, has proposed that Eritrea is the key to bolstering peace in t…