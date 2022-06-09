A family displaced by fighting between M23 forces and the Congolese Army flees with their possessions on the road from Kibumba to Goma, May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC

As I mentioned the other day, every year, the Norwegian Refugee Council analyzes crises that have caused more than 200,000 people to be displaced from their homes, then publishes a list of the world’s ten most neglected crises. “The crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” they write, “has become a textbook example of neglect, featuring in this list six times in a row.” It has been at the very top of the list now for two years.