Welcome, new readers! Where did all of you come from? A completely unprecedented number of you suddenly—as in, within a fifteen minute period—signed up for the free version of this newsletter. I’ve been trying to figure out why, but I’m stumped. Wherever you’re from, we’re so pleased to have you!

And we’ll be even more pleased when you become paying subscribers.

Have you checked out our “Best Essays” section? Have you read our “About” page, which explains what we’re trying to do here, and why? How about the Middle East 101 tab? (Middle East 101 is for our paying subscribers, whom I devoutly hope you’ll join.)

In fact, I’m so excited that you’re here that I’m going to convert you to paying subscribers right away. To that end, GLOBAL EYES will be free today. It’s usually behind a paywall, but today I’ll share it with you so that you can see what you’d receive on the regular if you join the Cosmopolitan Globalist inner circle.

GLOBAL EYES is our comprehensive, round-the-world news su…