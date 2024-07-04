Last week, the South Korean Ministry of Unification published a compilation of testimonies from 649 North Korean defectors. We learned from these that North Korea recently executed a 22-year-old man for listening to K-Pop. The condemned, according to the judge at the execution site, had listened to 70 South Korean songs.

Under North Korea’s law against “reactionary ideology,” the sentence for spreading culture or information from the outside world is ten years of hard labor. But the punishment for watching or sharing South Korean music is death. You’re shot by a firing squad. The same law prohibits wearing sunglasses, or wearing a white dress for a wedding.