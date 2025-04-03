Feeling liberated yet?I've never seen a country do something this stupid before. Claire BerlinskiApr 03, 2025∙ Paid1096142Share10% on ALL imports...20% ON EU...24% ON JAPAN...26% ON INDIA...34% ON CHINA...46% ON VIETNAM... MORE...WHY WAS RUSSIA SPARED? (Why indeed? Such a mystery.)Highest import taxes since 1800s...How much will prices rise?Cars Were Already Unaffordable...Trillions vanish from 401(K)s in minutes...BIG BITE OUT OF APPLE...WSJ: Blowing up world system will have consequence...Trump will “buckle under pressure” if Europe bands together, Germany says...Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext