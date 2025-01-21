All along, I never completely believed what I was writing. That’s the only conclusion I can draw from the genuine shock I feel as I watch Trump do what I’ve written over and over again he would do. Why am I so genuinely stunned? I suppose some part of me, and a larger part than I understood, wanted very much to believe the people who told me I was nuts to expect this. Because I should not be this shocked. But I am.

We all saw this: