In yesterday’s New York Times, Julian Barnes notes what readers of the Cosmopolitan Globalist know already; namely, that since the Russian troop buildup began, Kremlin-aligned media organs, in both Russia and the West, have dramatically increased the tempo of their propaganda and disinformation operations.

The pro-Kremlin ecosystem is vast, compassing its official communications and state-funded global messaging; foreign- and domestic-facing media; myriad websites; phony think tanks; Russia-aligned proxy sources; and an army of bots and social media personas, real and fake. Russia also closely cultivates local voices to serve as their surrogate messengers. Of late, the whole ecosystem has been pushing novel themes in addition to its standard tropes.

Among the standard tropes: