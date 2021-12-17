By the Cosmopolitan Globalists

Nicolas Tenzer writes about France’s tenure as president of the EU and the opportunity it represents for Macron, France, and Europe—if (and only if) Macron has the vision.

The Kremlin File: The Italian Connection. Monique Camarra and Olga Lautman are joined by Jacopo Iacoboni to discuss Russian operations in Italy and what they say about Putin’s global ambitions.

Vladislav Davidzon announces his forthcoming book, to be published in Spring 2022.

Europe

As it happened: European Council summit. Fears of new war in Ukraine and a resurgent coronavirus were front of mind as EU leaders gathered in Brussels.

Russia’s MFA has published an updated draft treaty with the US and NATO on security guarantees. No NATO troops in Eastern Europe save with “occasional” Russian consent; post-Soviet countries cannot join NATO; no large-scale drills. In Russian.