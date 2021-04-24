By Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai

Last year, during the first wave, India seemed to be one of the world’s success stories. Now it is chaotic, terrified, and helpless. Cases are zooming up. Patients and families are turned away, sobbing, from hospitals that have no beds. On social media, the clamor for oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and antibiotics grows louder and more desperate. The government dithers over lockdowns. Political rivals point fingers. Television presenters scream of government incompetence. Vaccination centers run out of vaccines. Despair and death are ubiquitous.

India has a lot going for it, or so it seemed, until two months ago. We crowed that we had the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing capacity; ours is a large and well-developed pharmaceutical sector. Our doctors and hospitals, in the major cities at least, are truly world-class. We have 7,000 metric tons of medical oxygen manufacturing capacity. In the first few weeks of February, many a recipient praised our vaccinat…